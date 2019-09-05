Hibs' Ofir Marciano set for first Israel appearance since 2017

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano is set to be handed his first start for Israel since March 2017 when Andi Herzog's side take on North Macedonia this evening.





The 29-year-old's last cap for his country came in a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Spain, with the the 2010 world champions running out 4-1 winners in Gijon.

The Hibs 'keeper's wife Shelly broke the news on her Twitter feed, writing: "So proud of my love for starting tonight for Israel's national team!

"You deserve it! Very happy to see how your hard work has paid off. Best of luck!"

The goalkeeper has established himself as first pick at Easter Road this season after a fine end to the last campaign.

Marciano will win his 12th cap provided he plays in Beersheba this evening, and could also start against Slovenia on Monday night.

The bulk of his previous caps came during the 2018 European Championship qualifiers. He kept three clean sheets against Bosnia, Andorra and Wales and participated in four wins, one draw and five defeats.

Defender Ryan Porteous and on-loan Rangers winger Glenn Middleton could both feature for Scotland Under-21s against their San Marino counterparts in Paisley this evening. Scotland Under-21s are in action again on Tuesday night when they face Croatia Under-21s in Pula.

Midfielder Vykintas Slivka could win his 36th cap for Lithuania against Ukraine in Euro 2020 qualifying group B on Saturday night and is likely to feature again against Portugal on Tuesday night.