Hibs’ Ofir Marciano tells Israeli media he wants to move to bigger club

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano has hinted that he wants to move to a “bigger club” this summer.

In an interview given to the publication One in Israel, the on-form 29-year-old said that he felt like he “deserved to move forward” after producing a string of impressive displays in the second half of last season after missing the first part campaign due to finger surgery.

Marciano is contracted to Hibs until 2021, so any potential transfer would be dependent on whether the Easter Road club received an acceptable offer.

Asked where he saw himself next season, the Israeli internationalist said: “I want to keep myself moving on. In our short career we have to move forward as quickly as possible, I did a good season and I feel like I deserve to move forward, I hope to make that upgrade and jump forward.”

Marciano has spent the past three years with Hibs and has become a firm fans’ favourite. However, he made reference to the fact football is a short career as he outlined his desire to move to “bigger clubs”.

“Overall, I had half an excellent season after the injury,” he said, reflecting on a campaign where he took the gloves from Adam Bogdan from late January onwards. “I got better and moved forward. Last season I was halted because of the injury, but since the move to Scotland, I have been showing good ability and it was a good move for my career. I believe the last year is the leap I was hoping to do.

“I’m healthy, and I finished well, personally, I want to concentrate on the team and there are those who take care of it ... I’m looking forward to moving on to bigger clubs. It gives you a good feeling, you work hard and such interest is an appreciation for yourself, it’s good.”