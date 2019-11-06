Hibs open to prospect of foreign manager and are unlikely to rush appointment

Hibs are looking for a new manager to take the Easter Road hotseat. Pic: SNS

Hibs are remaining open-minded about their next managerial appointment and it is understood they would consider an overseas candidate.

The Easter Road hierarchy are on the search for a new boss after Paul Heckingbottom was sacked on Monday following eight-and-a-half months in charge.

With an international break looming after this weekend’s trip to St Johnstone, Hibs have the benefit of some time on their side and are unlikely to rush into their next move.

Former St Mirren and Sunderland manager Jack Ross remains the favourite to replace Heckingbottom, but owner Ron Gordon, chief executive Leeann Dempster and impending sporting director Graeme Mathie are weighing up all options.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Evening News understands that they would be open to appointing a foreign manager if a suitable candidate emerged. German pair Jan Siewert and Daniel Stendel, who had spells in charge of Huddersfield Town and Barnsley, are among a host of names to have been linked with the vacancy.

Scottish Cup-winning duo John Doolan and Alan Stubbs have also been mooted, although former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan is not a contender.