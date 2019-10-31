Hibs pair named in Scotland U21 squad but Hearts ace omitted

Glenn Middleton and Ryan Porteous have been called into the squad

Scotland Under-21s head coach Scot Gemmill has been able to name an unchanged squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifier against Greece.

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous and Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour are among the players included for the Tynecastle clash on November 15.

However, highly-rated left-back Aaron Hickey has not been included in the squad despite impressing for Hearts this season.

Scotland are a point ahead of Greece in top spot in Group 4 but have played one game more.

