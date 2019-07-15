Hibs’ Paul Hanlon explains why he’s pleased with Ron Gordon’s approach

Paul Hanlon has claimed new Hibs owner Ron Gordon would have “set the alarm bells ringing” if he’d walked into Easter Road and promised fans the earth.

Instead, the American multi-millionaire has made a low-key entrance, spending the days following his taking over from Sir Tom Farmer getting to know his new surroundings and the people who work at the club.

He also made a trip to East Mains to address head coach Paul Heckingbottom’s squad and, revealed Hanlon, Gordon impressed one and all.

Gordon watched Hibs in action for the first time as owner as they were held to a draw by League Two Stirling Albion as they opened their Betfred Cup campaign, the Capital club earning a bonus point thanks to a penalty shoot-out win.

And, admitted Hanlon, he hopes the new man at the top will see better performances in the weeks and months to come, conceding he and his team-mates had paid the price for not taking the chances they’d created.

Agreeing it’s exciting times as everyone anticipates the future under Gordon, Hanlon said: “He has come in and we had a meeting with him during the week for him to introduce himself, his ethos and how he likes to work in business.

“It’s an exciting time for the club, but it’s not something we can concentrate on too much.

“We have to do our jobs at weekends the best we can and hopefully he will see a few better performances over the coming months and years when he’s at Easter Road or wherever he wants to come and watch us.

“He wants it to be a happy environment where everyone can come to work. He wants honest, humble, hard-working people. That’s what he has had throughout his businesses and it’s worked for him. He’s trying to bring that into a football environment.

“He spoke really well and seems passionate to make a difference at the club. That’s all the players, management and fans want to hear. A guy who is passionate and wants to take the club to the next level.

“We were in great hands before with Sir Tom and what he did for the club was incredible. I’m sure he did his homework because the club was so precious to him. It’s good that we’re in good hands going forward.

“He (Gordon) is not promising the world overnight. I think there would be alarm bells if he came in and said things like that. It will be steady progress and concentrating on things behind the scenes first and seeing where it goes.

“The fans are excited. They maybe want to see new signings, but he has got to where he is in business by being calculated and doing well.”