Hibs paved the way for the Champions League on this day in 1955

Today marks the 64th anniversary of Hibs becoming the first British club to play in the European Cup, the forerunner to the Champions League.

Invited to represent Scotland along with other teams regarded most likely to make the new tournament a success - Hibs had travelled extensively in Europe, starting with a visit to Czechoslovakia in 1946 and including a trip to Brazil - the Easter Road side went over to West Germany to face then-champions Rot-Weiss Essen.

There was little interest in the match, however. Not one national newspaper sent a representative to witness a 4-0 win for the Edinburgh club in the Rhineland despite West Germany being the holders of the World Cup at the time. Eddie Turnbull netted twice, with Lawrie Reilly and Willie Ormond also on the scoresheet.

The second leg a month later ended in a 1-1 draw. Jock Buchanan scored for Hibs, who were without Tommy Younger, Gordon Smith and Reilly, the trio having been delayed on their return from an international trip with Scotland. Goalkeeper Younger’s absence resulted in Willie Adams playing his only game for Hibs.

In 2005, Hibs returned to the Georg-Melches Stadium to mark the 50th anniversary of that historic match, Tony Mowbray’s side running out 3-0 winners with goals from Guillaime Beuzelin, Garry O’Connor and Gary Caldwell.