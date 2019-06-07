Hibs pre-season: When are players back, friendly matches, transfer latest

All you need to know ahead of Hibs' return to pre-season training for the 2019/20 season...







When are the players back?

The Hibs squad is scheduled to return to East Mains for pre-season training on June 20.

Have any players been signed already?

Easter Road head coach Paul Heckingbottom has been reunited with Adam Jackson. The centre-back played under Heckingbottom at Barnsley, and signed a two-year deal on May 30, following his release from the Oakwell side. The Capital club have also bolstered their development ranks with the addition of Josh Doig, a 17-year-old centre-back who has joined from rivals Hearts and 18-year-old midfielder Jack Hodge, who has arrived from St Johnstone. Former Celtic midfielder Scott Allan will return for a third spell after signing a three-year pre-contract with Hibs in January.

Any other rumoured signings?

The club are keen for Marc McNulty and Stephane Omeonga to return to the club in some capacity. The pair joined on loan in January from Reading and Genoa respectively, and became firm favourites with the Easter Road faithful for their displays in green and white. Talks are ongoing with the Italian side over Omeonga, who is currently on international duty with Belgium at the European Under-21 Championship in Italy, while McNulty - who only joined Reading from Coventry last summer for a fee of over £1 million - has three years left on his Royals contract but has been told he is not part of the first-team plans at the Madejski Stadium.

Who else has been linked with a move?

Hibs have been linked with Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, Carlisle United midfielder Jamie Devitt , former Aberdeen defender Jack Grimmer and Queen's Park youngster Michael Ruth. Cowdenbeath striker Jordan Allan twice appeared as a trialist for Hibs' development team in the latter months of the season. Former Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch has also been linked with a return to Edinburgh after admitting he has a "big decision" to make on his Sunderland future.

First-choice 'keeper Ofir Marciano hinted that he was ready for a step up in his career in an interview with an Israeli sports website.

Any pre-season friendlies lined up?

Hibs have four first-team friendlies scheduled, with three in nine days at the start of next month away to Arbroath, Dunfermline and Carlisle, before English Premier League side Newcastle head to Easter Road at the end of July.

Arbroath v Hibs, Wednesday July 3 (kick-off: 7.45pm)

Dunfermline Athletic v Hibs, Saturday July 6 (kick-off: 3pm)

Carlisle United v Hibs, Tuesday July 9 (kick-off: 7.45pm)

Hibs v Newcastle United, Tuesday July 30 (kick-off: 7.45pm)

Hibs' development team has one scheduled friendly match so far, away to Linlithgow Rose on Wednesday July 24 with a 7.30pm kick-off. In previous years, a Hibs XI has taken on Selkirk in the Bobby Johnstone Memorial Cup but the Yarrow Park side was dissolved last year due to "insurmountable debts and failure to keep their SFA membership."

The Easter Road side have, in past pre-seasons, sent teams to Vale of Leithen and Coldstream for friendlies while last year a team of mostly development squad players travelled up to Wick for a friendly match.