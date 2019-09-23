Hibs record emphatic SPFL Reserve Cup win over Hamilton

Hibs recorded an emphatic 4-0 win over Hamilton at East Mains on Monday afternoon in the SPFL Reserve Cup.





There was plenty of first-team experience in the Accies line-up with Ciaran McKenna, Markus Fjortoft, Johnny Hunt, Shaun Want, former Easter Road midfielder Scott Martin, Ross Cunningham and Reegan Mimnaugh all starting while Scotland Under-21 international Lewis Smith was named among the replacements. Another ex-Hibee in Jack Breen also started for the visitors.

Hibs were forced into an early change, with Jack Hodge - who played the full 90 minutes for Civil Service Strollers away to Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup first round on Saturday - replacing defender Dino Leddie after just 23 minutes.

Jamie Gullan, who has been in fine form for the development squad in recent weeks, opened the scoring ten minutes before the interval, sending a fierce effort into the bottom left-hand corner.

The Capital club doubled their advantage just three minutes later, centre-back Kos Sadiki powering a header past Kyle Gourlay from Gullan's cross.

Hibs 'keeper Paddy Martin pulled off a fine save to foil Breen just before half-time as the visitors looked for a way back into the match.

The home side kept up the pressure in the early stages of the second period and were rewarded for their efforts with a little over ten minutes of the half played.

Ryan Shanley, who recently joined development squad colleagues Hodge and Callum Yeats on loan at Strollers and made his debut at the weekend against Buckie, made it three, lashing the ball home just before the hour mark.

Gullan made way for Steven Bradley on 65 minutes and the former Queen's Park youngster combined with fellow substitute Hodge, dinking a ball over the top of the Accies defence with the former St Johnstone youngster dispatching the ball beyond Gourlay for Hibs' fourth.

In the SPFL Reserve Cup, teams play each other once in a group stage with the three group winners and best runner-up advancing to the semi-finals. Hibs are in Group C along with St Mirren, holders and rivals Hearts, Dundee United and Hamilton.

Lee Makel's side are back in Reserve Cup action against Hearts at the Oriam on October 22, St Mirren at East Mains on December 3 and Dundee United at St Andrews on January 28.



Hibs: Martin; Block, Leddie (Hodge 23), Sadiki, Yeats; I Murray, Stirling, Campbell, Gallantes; Gullan (Bradley 65), Shanley. Sub not used: Woods

Scorers: Gullan 34; Sadiki 37; Shanley 58; Hodge 67.