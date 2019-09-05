Hibs recruitment chief 'wanted by Kilmarnock'

Hibs recruitment chief Graeme Mathie is a target for Kilmarnock, who want to install the 36-year-old as their new Head of Football Operations, according to reports.





Mathie - whose father Ross played for the Rugby Park side between 1969 and 1972 - has held the Head of Player Identification and Recruitment role at Easter Road since the summer of 2014.

Prior to that, he was involved in Celtic's scouting department, but is understood to feature highly on Killie's wish list as they look to revamp their football operations department, according to the Daily Record.

Former chief executive Kirsten Callaghan quit her post in July and Killie chiefs have taken the decision to split the role into two new roles - a club secretary, and a football operations chief.

Karen Costello was named the club's new secretary earlier this week, following a lengthy stint working with the Scottish FA.

Ex-Hibs operations boss Garry O'Hagen had been working as interim chief executive but is being lined up for an advisory role to the Kilmarnock board.