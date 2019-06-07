Hibs report strong season ticket sales as they aim to break last year's record

Hibs have reported strong season ticket sales ahead of today’s seat release deadline.

More than 11,000 briefs have been sold for the 2019/2020 season with still two months until the big kick-off.

Last year the club broke their record for season ticket sales and are just 200 behind the number sold at this time 12 months ago.

The seat renewal deadline ends today at 5pm for existing season ticket holders, at which time the sales will be suspended until 12pm on Tuesday, 11 June.

That will allow for 2018/19 season ticket holders who have been impacted by the changes to the Famous Five Upper Exec and Famous Five Lower to look at available seating.

More information can be found on the Hibs website sales opening again on Tuesday at 12pm.

Fans can spread costs across a payment plan after Hibs agreed a deal with V12 Retail Finance in April.