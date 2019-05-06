Hibs Reserves forced to settle for third spot as Rangers pip Celtic to title

Hibs were forced to settle for third place in the SPFL Reserve League after Rangers defeated Falkirk 3-1 in their final match to take the title on goal difference from Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The Easter Road side, Rangers and Celtic had been tied on 35 points at the top of the table with the Capital side ahead on goal difference but with their rivals both having one game left to play.

As such, they had to hope Falkirk and St Johnstone would beat Rangers and Celtic respectively. However, while former Hearts forward Nikolay Todorov fired the Bairns ahead, the Ibrox side hit back with goals from Rhys Breen and a double from Andrew Dallas, the second of which came from the penalty spot.

At Lennoxtown, Celtic found themselves a goal down thanks to former Hibs midfielder David Wotherspoon’s first-half goal for Saints. Mikey Johnston and Ewan Henderson had the Hoops ahead before Jamie McKenzie equalised for St Johnstone only for Grant Savoury to secure a 3-2 win for the Glasgow outfit five minutes from time.

Those results left Rangers and Celtic tied on 38 points but the Govan side finished top with a four-goal advantage.