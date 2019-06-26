Hibs reveal more signings on the way as season ticket sales break 12,000

Hibs have paid tribute to the fans for their backing as season ticket sales have broken the 12,000 barrier.

Hibs fans are set to pack out Easter Road once more. Picture: SNS

With more than a month away from the start of the 2019/20 league campaign the club have reported strong sales as they aim to break last year's record of more than 13,000.

The Easter Road side thanked supporters for their investment, allowing them to make significant inroads in the playing side.

In a statement on the official website, the club confirmed they paid a six-figure fee for striker Christian Doidge who became the club's fourth summer signing on Tuesday.

And fans can expect more arrivals.

"We are delighted to report that season ticket sales for season 2019/20 have broken through the 12,000 milestone," the statement read.

"On Tuesday Christian Doidge became our fourth signing of a productive summer so far, with progress being made on a few other new faces.

"Our new number nine cost a significant six-figure sum and that kind of investment is only possible thanks to the backing you continue to give us.

"We hope you're as excited ahead of the new season as we are, with Paul Heckingbottom and Robbie Stockdale looking to build on their promising start to life in the Easter Road dugout.

"The tried-and-tested stalwarts who have served this club with distinction for the last few years will be back - mixed with hand-picked recruits - and we are all hungry to improve on last season's efforts.

"Last season we broke our record for the number of season tickets sold and it's a source of pride to have had the largest average home attendance outside of Celtic and Rangers in Scotland.

"We want to build on that and make sure our home is packed out on a regular basis."