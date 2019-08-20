Hibs rocked by yet another injury blow

Hibs have revealed that central defender Darren McGregor will be out of action for several weeks after suffering an abdominal injury during the club's Betfred Cup win over Morton.

The 34-year-old pulled up after just 14 minutes of the match and had to be replaced by Adam Jackson and his absence adds to head coach Paul Heckingbottom's injury worries.

The Easter Road club have already lost winger Martin Boyle until early next year after he required further surgery to the knee he damaged while on international duty with Australia in January while Tom James, one of Heckingbottom's summer signings, lasted just 45 minutes of the opening Premiership match against St Mirren having suffered an ankle injury.

Adding to Heckingbottom's problems ahead of Saturday' league game against St Johnstone is the fact 19-year-old left back Sean Mackie is suspended following his red card in the 6-1 hammering by Rangers.