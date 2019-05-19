Hibs rule out signing Manchester City star

Have your say

Hibs have ruled out signing Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany because they have Ryan Porteous.

The Belgian centre-back announced his decision to leave the Premier League champions after 11 years at the club.

A legend at City, Kompany helped the club to win four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups, making 360 appearances.

However, he won't be wearing the green and white of Hibs anytime soon.

Following the announcement one fan suggested his signing but the club ruled it out on Twitter, stating their preference to wait for Ryan Porteous to recover from injury.

Hibs said: "Thanks for the suggestion, Dave. As much as we admire Vincent, Ryan Porteous should be ready to go for the start of pre-season."

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany won't be turning up at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Yesterday, it was announced that Australian midfielder Mark Milligan would be leaving the club in the summer.