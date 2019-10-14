Hibs' Ryan Porteous and Glenn Middleton help Scotland Under-21s pick up key point
Hibs duo Ryan Porteous and Glenn Middleton helped Scotland Under-21s record an important 0-0 draw away to Czech Republic in a Euro 2020 qualifier.
The young Scots kept the Czechs at bay in what could be a pivotal point in their quest for qualification. Scot Gemmill’s side are unbeaten in the group so far and have eight points from four matches, including a victory away at Croatia.
Porteous, who was deployed at centre-half, played the full match and impressed, while winger Middleton – who is currently on a season-long loan at Easter Road from Rangers – played 63 minutes before being replaced by Barry Maguire.
Scotland Under-21s are next in action in November when they take on Greece, who are firmly in the running for qualification.
Porteous and Middleton will now return to Hibs’ East Mains training base in the next 24 hours to prepare for the Hibees’ Ladbrokes Premiership match away to Hamilton Accies. Porteous has recently forced his way back into the first team and scored against Aberdeen in their last match, which was a 1-1 draw.