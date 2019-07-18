Hibs' Scottish Cup anniversary dinner 'imagined' by Easter Road fan using FaceApp - with hilarious results

A Hibs fan has caused hilarity on social media by using an app that ages people to mock up a Scottish Cup anniversary dinner image of the Capital club's 2016 history-making squad.







The application - FaceApp - has hit the headlines in recent days as celebrities and people across the world post old-age versions of themselves.

Now Easter Road fan Derek Binnie has created a composite image of the 14 players used on the day along with then manager Alan Stubbs and chief executive Leeann Dempster to provide a sneak peek of how an anniversary dinner for the Scottish Cup-winning squad might look a few years down the line.

Writing on Twitter, Binnie said: "Listen, if we’re gonna mess around with the old age app malarkey, then let’s have it - Hibs' Scottish Cup Anniversary dinner. PS.James Keatings...I can only apologise."

Revealing how much work went into the image, he added: "I was asked by someone if I could post the original image for comparison.

"I had to explain I made it from about 30 photos from scratch."

Hibs are among several football clubs to post images of their own players using the app, with the Easter Road side using the app to age Ryan Porteous and Darren McGregor, with the results posted on social media.

