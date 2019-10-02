Hibs scouts take in Spurs clash with Bayern Munich in UEFA Youth League

Scouts from Hibs were among the spectators as Spurs' Under-19 side took on their Bayern Munich counterparts in the UEFA Youth League yesterday.

The Germans ran out 4-1 winners at the Hotspur Way Training Centre thanks to a double from Lasse Gunther and strikes from Joshua Zirkzee and substitute Moritz Mosandl.

Rodel Richards was on target for the home side, who had Irish striker Troy Parrott in attack, while Kevin Clancy - who took charge of Hibs' 1-1 draw with Celtic at the weekend - was the man in the middle for the Under-19 meeting.

Bayern have been linked with the 17-year-old, who made his Spurs debut in the Carabao Cup clash with Colchester City last month, but aside from a small involvement in Tottenham's goal, Parrott had a quiet match.

Representatives from Arsenal and Juventus were also at the game, while scouts from AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, Norwich and Southampton took in Spurs' last UYL clash with Olympiakos last month.

Spurs: Joshua Oluwayemi, Timothy Eyoma, Luis Binks, Dermi Lusala (Malachi Fagan-Walcott, 68), Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Maurizio Pochettino 73), Paris Maghoma (Dennis Cirkin 61), Jamie Bowden, Dilan Markanday (Kion Etete 73), Harvey White, Troy Parrott, Rodel Richards.

Bayern: Lukas Schneller, Flavius Daniliuc, Jonas Kehl, Bright Arrey-Mbi, Dennis Waidner, Angelo Stiller (Ivan Mihaljevic 75), Jahn Herrmann (Marvin Cuni 71), Lasse Gunther, Torben Rhein (Moritz Mosandl 58), Malik Tillman, Joshua Zirkzee.