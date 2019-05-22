David Gray celebrates with Daryl Horgan. Pic: SNS

Hibs season player ratings: Who starred and who struggled during 2018-19?

From Thomas Agyepong to Steven Whittaker, Hibernian used a total of 37 players during the 2018-19 season. Mark Atkinson assesses how each of them fared.

The Easter Road side utilised their squad to compete in four competitions during the campaign, including the early rounds of the Europa League.

Showed flashes of quality when fit, but was unfortunately plagued by injuries while at club. 5

1. Thomas Agyepong

Showed flashes of quality when fit, but was unfortunately plagued by injuries while at club. 5
Bundles of effort when used sporadically by Neil Lennon but could never make tangible impression. 5

2. Lewis Allan

Bundles of effort when used sporadically by Neil Lennon but could never make tangible impression. 5
Superb first five months of season before move to Derby. Ability to break lines from defence has been missed. 7.5

3. Efe Ambrose

Superb first five months of season before move to Derby. Ability to break lines from defence has been missed. 7.5
Key man in dressing room. Game-time limited this season but always willing, especially when captain in first derby of season. 6

4. Marvin Bartley

Key man in dressing room. Game-time limited this season but always willing, especially when captain in first derby of season. 6
Page 1 of 10