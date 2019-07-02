Hibs 'set for fresh major investment'

Hibs could be set for a major investment following weeks of rumours that the Easter Road club was about to be sold.



Reports suggest that negotiations with an as yet unidentified businessman - said to be Edinburgh-born but having made his money in the United States - have reached a successful conclusion.

The Capital outfit have made no secret of the fact that they’ve been exploring further revenue streams for some time now - but always stressed that they’d be selective in who they might do business with.

Hibs have been owned by Sir Tom Farmer since the early 1990s when the former Kwik-Fit tycoon stepped in to save the club from going to the wall just a year fighting off an unwanted takeover bid by then Hearts chairman Wallace Mercer.

Since then Easter Road has been totally rebuilt - in three stages - and a £5 million training centre at East Mains opened.