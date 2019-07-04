Hibs sign Steven Bradley as winger agrees three-year deal

Hibs have announced the signing of teenage winger Steven Bradley.

The 17-year-old, who joins the Easter Road side following the expiration of his youth registration at Queens' Park, will be included in the development squad's tailored games programme, after the Capital club opted not to participate in the 2019/20 SPFL Reserve League.

Bradley has already experienced training with Paul Heckingbottom's first-team squad at East Mains, and featured five times for the Spiders in League Two last season.

He told Hibs' official website: “It’s a real honour to have joined a club the size of Hibernian and I’ll be doing everything I can to make the most of this great opportunity.

“It was an easy decision to make because it’s obviously a club that gives young players an opportunity if they deserve it, but it was also good to hear about the development programme - I’ll have to improve every area of my game.

“Everyone has made me feel really welcome and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Bradley is the ninth new arrival at Hibs this summer, following Scott Allan, Christian Doidge, Josh Doig, Jack Hodge, Adam Jackson, Tom James, Chris Maxwell and Joe Newell.