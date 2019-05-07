Hibs skipper David Gray wants team to atone for poor show last time at Kilmarnock

Hibs skipper David Gray has insisted that atoning for one of the season’s poorest performances will help his team-mates shrug off the disappointment of seeing their Europa League hopes finally extinguished.

Defeat at Ibrox, a first in ten league outings for new boss Paul Heckingbottom, has put both Kilmarnock and Aberdeen, the two sides Hibs will face in their final two games of the season, seven points ahead of the Easter Road outfit and out of reach.

But Gray revealed the memory of a miserable 3-0 defeat at Rugby Park at the beginning of December when only repeated floodlight failures offered them any hope of any relief, will drive them on when they return to Ayrshire on Saturday.

Adamant that both the trip to Killie and the visit of the Dons eight days later are far from meaningless, Gray accepted that Hibs could have a big say in which of those clubs claims third place and the automatic European slot that holds with the other left waiting on the outcome of the Scottish Cup final between Hearts and Celtic to learn if they’ll also play in next season’s Europa League.

However, Gray claimed he wasn’t in the slightest interested in that particular battle, saying: “They are two difficult games. Everyone knows Kilmarnock have a very good home record, it’s a difficult place to go.

“They have gone fantastically well this season, they are sitting third at the minute which is no fluke, the table does not lie. We know it will be difficult but the last time we went down there was one of our poorest performances of the season. We let ourselves down so we have a point to prove.”

Gray believes a similar approach will be taken when Aberdeen arrive at Easter Road for a fourth time this season, Derek McInnes’ players having previously enjoyed a narrow league win, a draw and knocked Hibs out of the BetFred Cup on penalties.

He said: “Aberdeen have done well against us although there’s been very little in any of our games, including the one at Pittodrie. Like Kilmarnock they have everything to play for, so we’ve got two big games to finish on.

“Unfortunately we are no longer in a position where we could be fighting them for Europe but overall it’s been a good effort from us in the past ten weeks or so. Losing against Rangers was disappointing but it’s important we finish on a high and have everyone looking forward to next season.”