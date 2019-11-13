Hibs star named in Fifa 20 Team of the Week

Christian Doidge has been rewarded with a boosted TOTW card (Getty Images)

The Welshman earned a place in the ninth edition of Fifa 20's TOTW after he scored a hat-trick against St Johnstone on Saturday during a 4-1 victory for managerless Hibs.

TOTW selects a squad of 23 players from across the globe who have stood out for their clubs in the most recent round of fixtures.

They are recognised with special in-form cards available for that week only with improved stats, making them highly sought after.

Standout stats

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christian Doidge's boosted card feature hugely impressive heading and jumping stats, rated 91 and 93 respectively.

The striker's finishing was also upgraded to 76 while his pace was upgraded to 74 out of 100.

Doidge is only the second Scottish Premiership player to be rewarded an in-form card, the first going to Rangers striker Jermaine Defoe.

Other players included in this week's squad include Barcelona demigod Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich's deadly striker Robert Lewandowski

Christian Doidge's full list of stats can be read at futhead.

Full TOTW squad

Wojciech Szczesny (GK) - 87

Ben Foster (GK) 83

Andrew Robertson ( LB) - 86

Ricardo Pereira (RB) - 84

Alex Telles (LB) 86

Radja Nainggolan (CAM) - 86

Donny van de Beek (CAM) - 82

Nicolo Barella (CM) - 83

Lionel Messi (RW) - 95

Dimitri Payet (LW) - 82

Robert Lewandowski (ST) - 91

Erling Braut Haaland (ST) - 82

Ander Capa (RB) - 82

Mislav Orsic - (LM) - 82

Patrick Herrmann (RW) - 81

Denis Bouanga (LM) - 81

Sergiy Kryvstov (CB) - 81

Rouwen Hennings (ST) - 80

Henry Martin (CF) - 80

Victor Rodriguez (LM) - 79

Christopher Trimmel (RWB) - 79

Cyriel Dessers (ST) - 76