Hibs star ruled out of Betfred Cup semi-final

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous will miss the Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden after being sent off against Kilmarnock last week.

The Scotland Under-21 players was shown a straight red card by referee Willie Collum two minutes before the end of extra-time in the quarter-final tie at Rugby Park for scything down Killie winger Liam Millar.

Hibs went on to win the match in a sudden death penalty shoot-out, Joe Newell converting from the spot while goalkeeper Chris Maxwell saved Niko Hamalainen's effort as the capital club squeezed through 5-4.

Porteous automatically missed Saturday's 1-1 draw with the Hoops as Hibs became the first club to take a point from the champions this season but now the SFA have confirmed he will also sit out the semi-final on Saturday, November 2.