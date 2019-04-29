Hibs’ Stevie Mallan does the double at Player of the Year awards

Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan was a double winner at the club’s Player of the Year Awards dinner.

The 23-year-old was voted Player of the Year and also the Players’ Player of the Year at the ceremony held at Edinburgh Corn Exchange while Scotland Under-21 defender Ryan Porteous was named Young Player of the Year.

Mallan has enjoyed an impressive season since joining Hibs from Barnsley last summer, scoring 13 goals – many of them stunning long-range strikes.

Porteous, 20, had been establishing himself as a first-team regular until surgery on a knee injury brought his season to a premature close.

Daryl Horgan’s second goal in the 2-1 win over Hearts at Tynecastle won Goal of the Season, while that match itself was Moment of the Season.