Hibs striker Flo Kamberi ignores link with Basel

Striker Flo Kamberi has insisted he’ll ignore renewed speculation about his future and concentrate on scoring goals for Hibs.

Swiss club Basel had a scout watching the 24-year-old for the second successive match as he scored twice to help Hibs clinch a place in the last eight of the Betfred Cup with a 5-3 victory over Morton.

Basel had also been represented at Ibrox six days earlier and are said to be weighing up a move for the former Grasshoppers Zurich player, although Kamberi only made an appearance as a second-half substitute in the 6-1 hammering by Rangers

The Swiss Super League outfit are searching for a new frontman after Ajman Ajeti joined West Ham United and Ricky Van Wolfswinkel suffered a season ending injury. They are just the latest club to be showing interest in Kamberi, Croatian side Osijek and Brentford having been linked to the player.

Kamberi’s double in the extra-time win against Morton took his tally for the season to four and to an overall total of 25 goals in 58 appearances for Hibs, and while he claimed he is happy at Easter Road, he admitted the attention was “like a motivation”.

“I’ll deal with it really well, just like I did last time there was speculation. I feel comfortable here. I feel happy. Every player has his ambitions, that’s for sure, but I’m happy playing here and scoring goals.

“You never know what is going to happen in the future.

“It is like a motivation. It shows that I am doing something right. I am working hard and it is paying off. But it doesn’t mean that I can stop now they are looking at me.

“It doesn’t affect me. It just pushes me on even more. It’s a good sign when you hear something like this. You are doing your job right but it’s important to keep your feet on the ground and keep working harder and harder.”

Kamberi insisted there was nothing he could do about speculation other than focus on maintaining his promising start to the season.

“It’s not in my hands,” he insisted. “My job is to do my work on the pitch for Hibs and score goals to help the team. Anything else I have my agents who are dealing with stuff outwith the football.

“I just focus on the football. I never put my mind anywhere else when I am on the pitch. I’m very comfortable with that.”