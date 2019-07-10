Hibs target Marc McNulty 'told he has no future at Reading'

Hibs have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Marc McNulty after the player was told to stay away from pre-season training, according to reports.

READ MORE - Peter Crouch 'heading to Ibrox', Rangers near 8th summer signing, Celtic boss dismisses transfer talk, Hibs receive boost in McNulty pursuit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The striker was one of seven Reading stars who've apparently been told they're surplus to requirements as the club seek to move them on in the January window.

Hibs are looking to bring Reading striker Marc McNulty back to the club.

Paul Heckingbottom has been desperate to bring the attacker back to Easter Road after a successful loan spell in the latter half of last season.

McNulty has been available for transfer since the end of May after it was revealed Reading would likely have to jettison the striker due to ongoing financial problems.

It was then reported the club were looking to recoup the £1 million they paid for the player to sign him from Sheffield United.

It now seems such a figure would be unlikely with McNulty cast out into the cold alongside Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Sam Baldock, Chris Gunter, Garath McCleary, Adrian Popa and David Meyler.

Manager Jose Manuel Gomes has revealed the club will work with each member of the group to find a new team. This could open the door for Hibs, though Gomes expects Championship teams to be sniffing around his outgoing players.

He said: "I spoke with all of them at the end of the season, talking about the plans and the club's ideas.

"We must do something, like everybody knows with the financial issues, so the club is respecting them.

"We haven't seen too many movements in the Championship clubs but we are expecting in this couple of weeks we can find - and also their agents and themselves - they can find the solutions for their career."