Hibs tell Sean Mackie he still has Easter Road future despite Dundee loan

Sean Mackie has been assured that he still has a future at Hibs after being loaned to Dundee for the season.

The 20-year-old left-back made a transfer-deadline day move to Dens Park a week ago and was given his debut by manager James McPake - a former Easter Road captain - in yesterday’s Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup tie against Elgin City yesterday.

Mackie made four competitive appearances for Hibs in the early weeks of this season but hadn’t featured for Paul Heckingbottom’s team since being sent off in the 6-1 defeat by Rangers on August 11.

When the prospect of going out on loan was first raised, Mackie - who is under contract until 2022 - feared his days at Hibs were numbered. However, conversations with head coach Heckingbottom and head of football operations George Craig reassured him that he can still have a big future at a club with which he has made 16 appearances so far - seven as a starter.

“I found out about the move on Monday about 3pm,” said Mackie. “Hibs told me Dundee were interested. I spoke to George Craig and asked him if that was me getting drafted out of the picture, but both he and the manager told me that wasn’t the case.

“I only signed a new contract at the end of last season and both of them said they wouldn’t have done that if they were thinking that way. The gaffer phoned me, told me that he thinks this would be good for me and he expects me to come back a better player. I agree with that because I want to be involved on a Saturday. That’s what the move is all about. it’s about becoming a better player and helping Dundee out.

“I think I’ve done well when I have been asked to play for Hibs but I need to get games, you need to play competitive football to learn. Coming here I will be playing in games which matter every week, with points up for grabs or places in the next round of the cup. That will be good for me because with Hibs coming out of the reserve league, they’re just playing friendlies now. Hopefully this works out for me and I can help Dundee while I’m here and also go back to Hibs more likely to play there.”