Hibs to complete signing of goalkeeper Chris Maxwell

Hibs will today complete the signing of goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, according to the Lancashire Evening Post.

The Welshman will join the Easter Road on loan for the duration of the 2019/20 campaign, which will take him up until the end of his contract with the English Championship side.

Chris Maxwell is set to sign with Hibs.

Maxwell is said to have completed his medical on Friday and the deal is expected to be finalised later today.

The signing has been in the offing for a number of weeks but was delayed as Hibs and Preston couldn't agree how much of the player's wages would be covered by his parent club.

They have since reached a solution that suits all parties and Maxwell will become Paul Heckingbottom's sixth signing of the summer.

Prior to his time with Preston, Maxwell previously played for Wrexham and Fleetwood Town.

The 28-year-old also enjoyed loan stints at Connah's Quay Nomads, Wrexham, Cambridge United and Charlton Athletic.

He'll provide competition for places with first-choice stopper Ofir Marciano.

