Hibs' Tom James steps up injury comeback with game time in friendly match with Rangers

Tom James stepped up his comeback from injury by featuring in the Hibs development squad’s midweek friendly against Rangers at the Hummel Training Centre.





The right-back has been sidelined since the opening day of the 2019/20 season after suffering an ankle injury in the 1-0 win against St Mirren, but had resumed light training prior to today’s match, and lined up in Lee Makel's defence in Glasgow, with Easter Road head coach Paul Heckingbottom and assistant Robbie Stockdale watching on.

The Capital club scored twice on either side of half time, defender Josh Doig opening the scoring with a near-post header from Fraser Murray’s corner six minutes before the interval, with striker Ryan Shanley doubling the advantage on 52 minutes from close range after good work from Gullan on the left.

But an 87th-minute penalty scored by Nathan Young-Coombes after he was fouled in the box and a Jamie Barjonas’ injury-time header rescued a draw for Graeme Murty’s Rangers side.

A penalty shoot-out was completed to determine an overall winner, with Hibs winning 5-4. Gullan, Fraser Murray, Innes Murray, Shanley and James all scored with Patrick Martin saving Rangers' fifth penalty from Young-Coombes.

Heckingbottom will have been cheered to see James come through the match unscathed. Injuries to the 23-year-old and club captain David Gray prompted the deadline day arrival of Jason Naismith on loan from Peterborough United to bolster Hibs' defensive options.

James' natural position is right-back but he can provide cover for veteran first-choice left-back Lewis Stevenson, while Steven Whittaker has also filled in on the left side of a back four.

Hibs: Martin; James, Sadiki, Doig, Block; Stirling, Campbell, F Murray, I Murray; Shanley, Gullan. Subs: Combe, Woods, Yeats, Hodge.