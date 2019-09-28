Hibs v Celtic LIVE: Scott Allan back in the starting XI for Heckingbottom's men

Stick with us for all the action from Easter Road as former manager Neil Lennon and his Celtic side put their 100 per cent record on the line against a Hibs team looking for their first win since the season's opening day.

Hibs team: Maxwell, James, Jackson, Hanlon, Stevenson, Mallan, Vela, Hallberg, Allan, Middleton, Doidge. Substitutes: Marciano, Whittaker, Newell, Kamberi, Shaw, Murray, Horgan.

Celtic team: Forster, Bauer, Jullien, Ajer, Bolingoli, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Ntcham, Christie, Edouard. Substitutes: Gordon, Elhamed, Hayes, Rogic, Sinclair, Elyounoussi, Bayo

Welcome! Is this a big day for Paul Heckingbottom or should this be viewed as a 'free hit' for the Hibs players after Wednesday's defeat of Kilmarnock in the Betfred Cup? The struggling Easter Road side could really do with building on the momentum from their last match, but then nobody expects them to get something from the reigning Ladbrokes Premiership champions who come into this game with a 100 per cent record. A good, battling performance - even if it ends in defeat - would be enough to satisfy those in attendance today, one would feel.