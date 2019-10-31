Hibs v Celtic teams news and probable line-ups: Boyle to start | Unbeaten run | Scott Brown a doubt?

At half-time at Easter Road on Wednesday evening, it looked like Paul Heckingbottom's time at Hibs was up as his side trailed 2-0 to Livingston.

A second-half comeback, completed by a Martin Boyle late equaliser, was a huge boost for the Englishman ahead of a trip to Glasgow to face Celtic at the national stadium.

While Hibs haven't won in 90 minutes since the opening day of the league season, they are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions.

Hibs will be hoping for a similar performance against Celtic on Saturday as the one which earned them a draw in the league. Picture: SNS

The team and Heckingbottom still faced criticism after the rescue job, with fans who are going to Hampden, turning up with little hope or expectation of a win.

Celtic have been in dominant form recently with former Hibs boss Neil Lennon having an attacking arsenal at his beck and call.

Hibs teams news: There are no fresh injury concerns. Vykintas Slivka could be pushing to be involved, while David Gray and Darren McGregor remain out. Martin Boyle made his return from injury, netting a late equaliser against Livingston on Wednesday and should start.

Probable Hibs XI: Maxwell; James, Porteous, Hanlon, Stevenson; Hallberg; Boyle, Mallan, Allan, Horgan; Doidge.

Celtic teams news: Neil Lennon will be without Vakoun Bayo who could be out for up to six weeks. Leigh Griffiths is nearing a return but Saturday could come too soon. Scott Brown limped off against St Mirren during the week but is expected to recover.

Probable Celtic XI: Forster; Elhamed, Jullien, Ajer, Bolingoli; Brown, McGregor; Forrest, Christie, Elyonoussi; Edouard.

Key clash: Christian Doidge did very well up against Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien in the league match and the Hibs target man will have to be at his best again on Saturday. He will need to hold onto the ball, relieve pressure and get Hibs up the park. In addition he will also could be very effective in a defensive sense to stop Ajer marauding out of defence as he does so well.

Last meeting: The pair have already met this season at Easter Road. Kristoffer Ajer's own goal after good work from Christian Doidge was cancelled out by a Ryan Christie header in a tempestuous encounter which saw Paul Heckingbottom sent to the stand.

Match details: Saturday, 2nd November. Hampden Park, Glasgow. Kick-off 5.30pm. Tickets for the match are still available via the Hibs website. The match will be shown on BT Sport 1 at 5.30pm.

Referee: Bobby Madden (11 yellow cards and five penalties awarded in three Betfred Cup games) - The official last oversaw a Hibs game in the same competition when the Easter Road side defeated Arbroath 3-0.