Hibs v Hearts LIVE: Ofir Marciano dropped as Steven Naismith is out for visitors

The first Edinburgh derby of the season has an extra edge to it this season with both clubs struggling in the Scottish Premiership.

Some have billed Hibs v Hearts as the P45 derby with Paul Heckingbottom and Craig Levein under pressure. The Hibees sit 10th in the league, while their Capital rivals prop up the division. Both managers have faced strong criticism from their supporters with fans protesting outside Tynecastle last week after the club's 3-2 defeat to Motherwell. A win today, however, could have a transformative effect on either of these sides' season. Refresh or hit F5 for all the latest from Easter Road.