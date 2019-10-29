Hibs v Livingston team news and probable line-ups: Doidge and Allan injury updates | 88 days since win | Marvin Bartley's return

Hibs welcome Livingston to Easter Road on Wednesday. Picture: SNS

Hibs welcome Livingston to Easter Road on Wednesday evening (7.45pm kick-off) in what could be another tense occasion in Leith.

When Joe Chalmers' daisy cutter for Ross County hit the back of the net on Saturday it provoked a sustained period of booing which picked up again after full time as the fans turned on the players and management.

While Hibs are unbeaten in five matches in all competitions they have still not won a game in 90 minutes in all competitions since the opening day of the season.

Saturday's game showed the team's fragility as they failed to hold onto the lead for the fifth league game running.

Celtic in the Betfred Cup semi final is on the horizon but they first need to contend with Livingston, one of the trickiest sides in the league.

Gary Holt's men held Hearts to a goalless draw on Saturday, despite playing with ten men for 40 minutes.

Probable Hibs XI: Maxwell; James, Porteous, Hanlon, Stevenson; Hallberg; Mallan, Vela, Allan, Horgan; Kamberi.

Livingston team news: Gary Holt's most pressing issue is the fitness of star striker Lyndon Dykes. The Australian missed the clash with Hearts at the weekend but it is hoped he will be back to face Hibs.

Probably Livingston XI: Sarkic; Devlin, Lithgow, Guthrie, McMillan; Bartley, Crawford, Pittman; Lawless, Dykes, Robinson.

Key clash: Marvin Bartley will get a warm welcome on his Easter Road return. He has become an influential player at Livingston and will likely play a key role on Wednesday. He will come up against Scott Allan in what could be an intriguing game of cat and mouse. Bartley, with his strength and sheer presence, is capable of covering so much space in the midfield. The Hibs playmaker will be required to use all his nous to get space to create.

Last meeting: Hibs won 2-1 at the Tony Macaroni Arena in front of the cameras on a Friday night in March. Paul Hanlon and Stevie Mallan scored two second-half goals in the space of four minutes. Ryan Hardie netted a stoppage time consolation.

Match details: Wednesday, 30 October. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Kick-off 7.45pm. Tickets available via the Hibs website.

Referee: Gavin Duncan (4 yellow cards and 1 red card in the league) - Duncan has officiated just one Premiership game so far this campaign. He last took charge of a Hibs match in February, a 2-1 win at St Johnstone in the league.