Hibs v Ross County: Three things we learned from today's match at Easter Road
Herer are three Hibs related observations from today's match against Ross County at Easter Road
1 Six times in their last eight matches Hibs have surrendered a winning position, but not as spectacularly as this. Goals from Daryl Horgan and Scott Allan in the space of six minutes early in the second half had appeared to have put Paul Heckingbottom’s side on the path to a first win since the opening day of the season but somehow they contrived to undo all that good work, former Hibs striker Brian Graham giving Ross County a lifeline before, inevitably, Joe Chalmers claimed an equaliser in the final minute of the match, an all too familiar story.
2. Paul Heckingbottom has to be under real pressure now, the Hibs head coach having overseen a horrific run of results which sees the capital club a single point from the bottom of the Premiership table. Confidence has clearly been shot to pieces - how else do you explain the inability, time after time, to keep control of a match when you have the upperhand. Hibs haven’t won since the opening day of the season and, if truth be told, it’s hard to see where their next one is coming from. Little wonder the boos rang round the ground.
3. Hibs were forced to hand back 7000 of their ticket allocation for Saturday’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic due to poor sales, the dismal form being shown by Heckingbottom’s players undoubtedly a major factor. Having witnessed yet another capitulation, those few thousand who intend to travel to Hampden will do so full of dread and not even a midweek win at home to Livingston - as unlikely as that looks - will do much to lift the spirits.