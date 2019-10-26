Hibs v Ross County: Three things we learned from today's match at Easter Road

Melker Hallberb came closest to giving Hibs a first half lead against Ross County but the midfielder's early free kick came crashing back off the woodwork. Pic: SNS

1 Six times in their last eight matches Hibs have surrendered a winning position, but not as spectacularly as this. Goals from Daryl Horgan and Scott Allan in the space of six minutes early in the second half had appeared to have put Paul Heckingbottom’s side on the path to a first win since the opening day of the season but somehow they contrived to undo all that good work, former Hibs striker Brian Graham giving Ross County a lifeline before, inevitably, Joe Chalmers claimed an equaliser in the final minute of the match, an all too familiar story.

2. Paul Heckingbottom has to be under real pressure now, the Hibs head coach having overseen a horrific run of results which sees the capital club a single point from the bottom of the Premiership table. Confidence has clearly been shot to pieces - how else do you explain the inability, time after time, to keep control of a match when you have the upperhand. Hibs haven’t won since the opening day of the season and, if truth be told, it’s hard to see where their next one is coming from. Little wonder the boos rang round the ground.