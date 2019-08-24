Hibs v St Johnstone: Live updates from Easter Road

Paul Heckinbottom's men are back in Premiership action with the visit of Saints.
HT Jackson's header midway through the first half separates the sides here at Easter Road. Hibs 1-0 St Johnstone.
FAMILIAR FACE: Not just owner Ron Gordon here to take in the game, former goalkeeper Adam Bogdan is also a keen onlooker.
24 mins: GOAL Hibs! Stevie Mallan's free-kick is headed into the net by defender Adam Jackson. Deserved lead for the hosts here at Easter Road.
18 mins: Florian Kamberi puts a delicious ball across goal but there are no takers. Hibs still in the ascendency.
8 mins: Hibs are out of the traps fast and hit the woodwork through Florian Kamberi
