Hibs' Vykintas Slivka an injury worry for Kilmarnock clash

Hibs midfielder Vykintas Slivka is facing a race against time to be considered for Saturday's Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

The 24-year-old didn't train with his Easter Road team-mates today after reporting back to their East Mains base following international duty with Lithuania.

Slivka played the full 90 minutes of his country's latest European Championship qualifying match against Portugal, a 5-1 hammering in Vilnius in a game in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals, having featured as a second half substitute in Lithuania's 3-0 defeat at home to Ukraine three days earlier, results which have left them bottom of Group B with only one point from their first five fixtures.

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom revealed Slivka was complaining of a swollen ankle and will be assessed tomorrow before a decision is made as to whether he will be in the squad which will travel to Rugby Park seeking only their second league win of the season.