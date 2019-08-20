Hibs: Where does Paul Heckingbottom need to strengthen before transfer window closes?

When Paul Heckingbottom announced earlier in the summer that Hibs were done with their transfer business it raised a few eyebrows.

Not long after Martin Boyle suffered another disheartening injury which will keep him out for a prolonged period. It led to the loan signing of Glenn Middleton from Rangers.

The wideman has already had an impact, playing a key role as Hibs advanced past Greenock Morton into the Betfred Cup quarter-finals.

However, there will be many fans who will hope further recruits arrive before the transfer market closes in just over 13 days.

There has already been a suggestion that a new striker will arrive, but only if Oli Shaw is loaned.

Cast your vote to have your say one where the club need to add, if they do at all.