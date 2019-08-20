Hibs: Where does Paul Heckingbottom need to strengthen before transfer window closes?

0
Have your say

When Paul Heckingbottom announced earlier in the summer that Hibs were done with their transfer business it raised a few eyebrows.

Not long after Martin Boyle suffered another disheartening injury which will keep him out for a prolonged period. It led to the loan signing of Glenn Middleton from Rangers.

The wideman has already had an impact, playing a key role as Hibs advanced past Greenock Morton into the Betfred Cup quarter-finals.

However, there will be many fans who will hope further recruits arrive before the transfer market closes in just over 13 days.

There has already been a suggestion that a new striker will arrive, but only if Oli Shaw is loaned.

Cast your vote to have your say one where the club need to add, if they do at all.

Does Paul Heckingbottom need to strengthen at Hibs. Picture: SNS

Does Paul Heckingbottom need to strengthen at Hibs. Picture: SNS