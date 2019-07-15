'Hibs will be my Scottish team' - Andrea Pavan reveals bond with Paul Heckingbottom at Scottish Open

Paul Heckingbottom in action at the Renaissance Club
Paul Heckingbottom in action at the Renaissance Club
Andrea Pavan has spoken highly of Paul Heckingbottom after the Italian golfer teamed up with the Hibs head coach at the Scottish Open last week.

The former Barnsley boss is a keen golfer, and participated in the pro-am ahead of the main event at the Renaissance Club, where he was paired with Rome-born Pavan.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, Pavan was complimentary of Heckingbottom's ability, saying: "It was a lot of fun playing with Paul in the pro-am.

"To be honest, I don't think he's a nine handicap, because he hit a few birdies. He hit a lot of long drives."

Pavan is a self-confessed football fan, and follows local side Roma. Nevertheless, the chance to play with the head coach of a club was an added benefit for the 30-year-old.

"I'm a big football fan - Roma is my team, so it was nice to play with a professional coach," Pavan explained.

"It's always nice to play with other athletes at a professional level.

"We had a chat, and my caddie got involved as well. He played some professional football in Argentina, but I don't think Paul is trying to sign him."

Despite admitting he hadn't come across Hibs prior to meeting Heckingbottom, Pavan hinted that the Easter Road side may have gained a new fan.

"I hadn't heard of Hibs before I played with Paul. I think they will maybe be my Scottish team from now on," he said.

"He asked me if I had any green clothes to wear but I didn't. I went to Texas A&M University, and our colour was maroon, so that definitely wasn't the right combination for Paul. But we had good fun."

Pavan finished with a final score of -19 at the Scottish Open, tied with Henrik Stenson, Andrew Putnam, Andrew "Beef" Johnston and Nino Bertasio.