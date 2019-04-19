Hibs winger Martin Boyle back in training as he steps up return from injury

Hibs winger Martin Boyle has taken another step forward in his comeback from injury.

The Australia international has returned to training at the club's East Mains training base to do some light running.

Boyle suffered a knee injury on international duty in a 5-0 win over Oman in late December as the Socceroos warmed up for the 2019 Asian Cup. It later emerged he had torn his lateral meniscus.

The 25-year-old was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the season and underwent surgery, but was quoted last month as saying he hadn't given up hope of making a shock return to action before the end of the campaign.

He said: "[Returning to action] is looking like a realistic possibility. But there's no point pushing it if there's nothing to play for - I would rather have myself fully fit and firing for next season."

While that comeback appears to be some way off just yet, the former Dundee wide man's return to light training is a further boost for head coach Paul Heckingbottom, who will hope to have Boyle back in full training in time for pre-season.

Boyle scored four goals and registered six assists in 25 matches before his season was cut short.