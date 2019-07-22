Hibs youngster Gregor Woods joins Spartans on loan

Hibs development squad regular Gregor Woods has joined Lowland League side Spartans on loan for the 2019/20 season.

The tenacious central midfielder will come up against team-mates Jack Hodge and Callum Yeats, who have joined Civil Service Strollers on similar deals while Woods' former colleagues Ruari Paton and Kevin Waugh have joined Lowland League sides East Kilbride and Berwick Rangers respectively.

Woods featured for the Ainslie Park side in their pre-season friendly against Jeanfield Swifts last week, with Dougie Samuel's charges running out 3-1 winners in Perth.

The teenager signed his first professional contract with the Capital club in May last year and was part of the Hibs development squad that won the league and cup double in the 2017/18 campaign.

Woods, who only turned 18 last month, has scored twice for the development team. He has been at the club since 2011 and will likely feature for Grant Murray's squad in their programme of specially arranged fixtures in lieu of Hibs entering a team into the SPFL Reserve League for the current campaign.

Hibs played matches against Stirling Albion, plus Under-23 sides from Huddersfield and Middlesbrough following the culmination of the 2018/19 Reserve League, and have already faced Newcastle United Under-23s this summer, with trips to face East of Scotland Premier League sides Linlithgow Rose and Tranent scheduled for July 24 and August 20.

Woods is likely to make his competitive debut for Spartans on the opening day of the 2019/20 Lowland League season away to Stirling, while he could feature in the club's final pre-season friendly against Dalkeith Thistle on July 23.