Hibs youngster nets winner for Raith in Championship play-off clash

Hibs forward Jamie Gullan scored the winner for Raith Rovers as the Kirkcaldy side took a slender advantage in their Ladbrokes Championship play-off semi-final clash with Forfar at Stark’s Park.

The 19-year-old started the game on the bench but replaced Liam Buchanan at the interval as Rovers boss John McGlynn changed things up after Kevin Nisbet’s 40th-minute opener had been cancelled out by Loons striker John Baird.

Jamie Gullan in action for Hibs against Hamilton. Picture: SNS Group

And Gullan, who made his first-team debut for Hibs in the Faroe Islands against NSI Runavik last summer, scored the winner with a 63rd-minute strike - his first goal in professional football.

The on-loan Hibs attacker had a chance to net again at the death, but Forfar goalkeeper Marc McCallum saved his late effort.

The forward, dubbed “Hammer”, took to social media afer the game, writing: “About time, buzzing to get my first professional goal.”

Gullan has been in fine form for Hibs’ reserves this term, and helped the club’s development side to a league and cup double last season, grabbing a goal in the SFA Youth Cup final as Grant Murray’s side defeated their Aberdeen counterparts 3-1 at Hampden.

He has featured four times for Hibs this term, and been an unused sub on five other occasions.

Raith travel to Station Park for the return leg on Saturday, and will play either Montrose or Queen of the South in the Championship play-off final provided they can see off Jim Weir’s side.