Hibs youngster Sean Mackie agrees contract extension

Hibs have extended the contract of youngster Sean Mackie, the club have announced.

The 20-year-old has agreed a new deal which will see his contract run until the summer of 2022.

Hibs youngster Sean Mackie.

He played 11 times for the first-team last term, including appearances at Celtic Park and Ibrox.

His manager praised his professionalism and determination as he looks for the player to take the next step in his career and become a first-team regular.

Paul Heckingbottom said: “Sean is someone who made a lot of progress last season and had a taste of first-team football, but he knows that is just the start and that he has to apply himself on a daily basis to make that next step.

“Thankfully, with the type of boy that he is, application is never in doubt.

“Sean has moved into the first-team dressing room now, where he is surrounded by good professionals, and he will have an opportunity to play his part.

“It’s up to Sean to take advantage of that chance when it comes.”

Mackie added: “I’m delighted to have signed the contract extension and I appreciate the faith that the manager and the club have in me.

“The same goes for the guys in the Academy who have helped me every step of the way.

“This is a club where you will get a chance if you deserve it and I really want to build on last season.

“I ticked off a few personal firsts but you can’t really consider yourself a first-team players until you’re making an impression consistently. That’s my goal now.”