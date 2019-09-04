Highly-rated Hibs Academy graduate signs first professional deal

Hibs Academy graduate Josh Currie has signed his first professional contract with the Easter Road side.







The 16-year-old, who is currently completing rehab after suffering a horror injury during training last year, has agreed a deal until the summer of 2022.

Currie, a highly-rated striker, joined Hibs at the age of 13 but has been sidelined for the last 18 months after damaging his cruciate ligament.

He is approaching the end of his recovery programme and has vowed to keep working hard.

Speaking to Hibs' website, Currie said he was "delighted" to have signed his first professional deal, adding: "Coming [to Hibs] was the best decision I could have made, and I’ve improved so much as a player and learned a lot as a person in those three years.

“I’d like to thank my coaches and the other staff who have done a lot to help me, particularly since I picked up the injury, and I’m really looking forward to getting back out there when I get the all-clear."

Andy Murray, who took up a mentoring role with the Hibs academy in May last year, sent Currie a personalised video message during the early stages of his rehabilitation. The former world number one had just come back from spending almost a year on the sidelines himself through injury, and was keen to offer words of encouragement to the teen.

Josh continued: “This is obviously a big moment for me but I know it’s just another small step. Like every other young player in here I know I have to keep my head down, work hard and take my opportunity when it comes.”

The Capital club's Head of Youth Gareth Evans praised the youngster for his determination to bounce back from the injury.

“We’re really pleased to have Josh staying here with us for at least another three years," he said.

“He’s a talented boy but he has impressed everyone with his determination and professionalism in coming back from such a serious injury at such a young age.

“Hopefully he’s able to get back to enjoying his football again and we’ll all do what we can to make sure he becomes the best player he can be.”

Hibs' Head of Academy Football Science and Medicine, Steve Curnyn, added: "It’s been a long journey [for Josh], but perseverance and real hard work has pulled through.

"He’s the lad who has never missed a session, never been late, remained positive through adversity and demonstrated all the key attributes of a top professional.

"I’ve just had the pleasure of training with him."