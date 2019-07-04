‘Hopefully I’ll be a good one’ – Rod Petrie speaks on SFA presidency ambition

Rod Petrie is enthusiastic about his new role as president of the Scottish Football Association, admitting it’s a big responsibility but one he’s looking forward to.

As he quit as chairman of Hibs, he said: “I look upon it as an opportunity and the way I see it is that if Hibernian meant so much to Hibs fans, then Scottish football means so much to everybody in every household.

“So it’s a big responsibility, but it is one I’m looking forward to very much. I’m enthusiastic about it and have some great people around me. So I’m very positive about it.

“Hopefully I’ll be a good one (president).”