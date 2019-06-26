How Hibs could line up in the Scottish Premiership this season
Hibs made striker Christian Doidge their fourth signing of the summer.
He joins Scott Allan, Adam Jackson and Joe Newell in arriving at Easter Road as Paul Heckingbottom puts his stamp on the team. The quartet provide the Englishman with different options, both in terms of personnel and system with further recruits likely to follow. We take a look at how the Hibs boss could set his side up with the team built around Scott Allan.
1. GK: Ofir Marciano
The Israeli was in top form during the second half of the campaign.