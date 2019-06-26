How Hibs could line up in the Scottish Premiership this season

He joins Scott Allan, Adam Jackson and Joe Newell in arriving at Easter Road as Paul Heckingbottom puts his stamp on the team. The quartet provide the Englishman with different options, both in terms of personnel and system with further recruits likely to follow. We take a look at how the Hibs boss could set his side up with the team built around Scott Allan.

1. GK: Ofir Marciano The Israeli was in top form during the second half of the campaign.

2. RB: David Gray Signed a new long-term deal and is still a hugely influential player on and off the pitch.

3. CB: Ryan Porteous Will likely continue his progression in the first team after recovering from a serous injury.

4. CB: Paul Hanlon The captain will be hoping for a more settled season than the last campaign.

