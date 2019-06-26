.

How Hibs could line up in the Scottish Premiership this season

Hibs made striker Christian Doidge their fourth signing of the summer.

He joins Scott Allan, Adam Jackson and Joe Newell in arriving at Easter Road as Paul Heckingbottom puts his stamp on the team. The quartet provide the Englishman with different options, both in terms of personnel and system with further recruits likely to follow. We take a look at how the Hibs boss could set his side up with the team built around Scott Allan.

The Israeli was in top form during the second half of the campaign.

1. GK: Ofir Marciano

The Israeli was in top form during the second half of the campaign.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Signed a new long-term deal and is still a hugely influential player on and off the pitch.

2. RB: David Gray

Signed a new long-term deal and is still a hugely influential player on and off the pitch.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Will likely continue his progression in the first team after recovering from a serous injury.

3. CB: Ryan Porteous

Will likely continue his progression in the first team after recovering from a serous injury.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
The captain will be hoping for a more settled season than the last campaign.

4. CB: Paul Hanlon

The captain will be hoping for a more settled season than the last campaign.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6