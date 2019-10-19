Hibs player ratings

How the Hibs players rated in 1-1 draw at Hamilton

Marks out of ten for every Hibs player to see game time at the FOY Stadium...

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 5:25 pm
Updated Saturday, 19th October 2019, 5:46 pm

A couple of sevens but a few fives as well...

1. Chris Maxwell - 6/10

Took crosses well and distributed ball diligently. Booked for protesting penalty.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Lewis Stevenson - 6

Like James on opposite flank, got forward when he could, but no end product with crosses.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Ryan Porteous - 7

Hibs' best defender. Countless blocks and headers away. A man in form.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Paul Hanlon - 6

Reasonable display for the captain as he dealt with Ogkmpoe efficiently.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4