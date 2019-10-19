How the Hibs players rated in 1-1 draw at Hamilton

A couple of sevens but a few fives as well...
1. Chris Maxwell - 6/10
Took crosses well and distributed ball diligently. Booked for protesting penalty.
2. Lewis Stevenson - 6
Like James on opposite flank, got forward when he could, but no end product with crosses.
3. Ryan Porteous - 7
Hibs' best defender. Countless blocks and headers away. A man in form.
4. Paul Hanlon - 6
Reasonable display for the captain as he dealt with Ogkmpoe efficiently.
