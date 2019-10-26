.

How the Hibs players rated after blowing a two-goal lead to Ross County

Ratings out of 10 for players involved in Hibs' 2-2 draw with Ross County.

By Anthony Brown
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 5:59 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th October 2019, 6:07 pm

Paul Heckingbottom's side gave up a two-goal lead to prompt the wrath of an understandably angry home support. Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. Chris Maxwell - 6

Looked helpless for the two County goals and otherwise had little to do.

2. Jason Naismith - 6

Restored to starting lineup and generally defended soundly. Spurned a good chance in first half from close range.

3. Ryan Porteous - 6

Was a commanding presence for 70 minutes until Hibs got the collective jitters in the closing stages.

4. Paul Hanlon - 6

Similar to Porteous, the captain seemed to be enjoying a comfortable afternoon until everything went haywire amid the late pressure.

