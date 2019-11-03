How the Hibs players rated during Betfred Cup semi-final loss to Celtic

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
1. Chris Maxwell - 4
Bad error for the fourth goal as he failed to catch a corner to allow Scott Brown to score. Made a good save prior to the fifth goal.
2. Tom James - 5
A contrasting performance. Suspect defensively as he struggled in one v ones. Much better on the front foot. Great assist for the second goal.
3. Lewis Stevenson - 6
Coped well one v one against James Forrest. Pushed forward after the interval. Booked for foul on Frimpong. Cleared shot off the line.
4. Adam Jackson - 6
In for Ryan Porteous and did relatively well alongside Hanlon considering what was happening around them. Made a great challenge on Forrest early in the second half. A number of crucial blocks.
