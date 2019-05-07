A Hibs XI lines up ahead of a Europa League tie. Picture: SNS Group

How many players have Hibs used in all competitions in 2018/19?

With Ryan Gauld becoming just the 13th different player to start under Paul Heckingbottom after his inclusion in the starting XI against Rangers, we take a look at how many players in total have pulled on the green and white this season.

Whether a brief sub appearance in the Europa League, or a nearly ever-present like Stevie Mallan, they’re all here...

Has chipped in with some vital saves despite missing the early part of the season

1. Ofir Marciano

Has chipped in with some vital saves despite missing the early part of the season
Hungarian 'keeper arrived on loan and played in the Europa League before injury and Marciano's form kept him out

2. Adam Bogdan

Hungarian 'keeper arrived on loan and played in the Europa League before injury and Marciano's form kept him out
Featured in Betfred Cup but dropped to third choice after Marciano resumed fitness. Joined Dundee United on loan in January

3. Ross Laidlaw

Featured in Betfred Cup but dropped to third choice after Marciano resumed fitness. Joined Dundee United on loan in January
Captain fought back from injury to become a key part of Hibs team. Has chipped in with a few goals

4. David Gray

Captain fought back from injury to become a key part of Hibs team. Has chipped in with a few goals
