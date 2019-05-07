How many players have Hibs used in all competitions in 2018/19?
With Ryan Gauld becoming just the 13th different player to start under Paul Heckingbottom after his inclusion in the starting XI against Rangers, we take a look at how many players in total have pulled on the green and white this season.
Whether a brief sub appearance in the Europa League, or a nearly ever-present like Stevie Mallan, they’re all here...
1. Ofir Marciano
Has chipped in with some vital saves despite missing the early part of the season