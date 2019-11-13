How Ryan Porteous showed his Hibs captaincy credentials in aftermath of Perth

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous. Pic: SNS

After witnessing Ryan Porteous skilfully and confidently deal with his post-match media duties in the mouth of the McDiarmid Park tunnel following Saturday’s emphatic victory over St Johnstone, it was hard to escape the feeling that this was a future Hibs captain who had been holding court.

The notion of the homegrown centre-back being a prospective skipper of his boyhood team isn’t a new one, of course. Several supporters have held this view ever since he began making his presence felt in the first team under Neil Lennon last year.

Indeed, Steven Whittaker, the most experienced member of Hibs’ first team, endorsed his credentials as a possible captain last December, while Paul Hanlon, who is currently wearing the armband, said a year past October: “He’s a natural leader. He’s come into our dressing-room and isn’t afraid to say what he feels.”

These leadership skills were evident in Perth on Saturday as Porteous spoke in an impressive manner while reflecting on a turbulent period for his team with a group of newspaper journalists, of whom most were at least double his age. Indeed, such is the authority with which the Dalkeith boy speaks on any matter thrown at him, it is easy to forget that he is still only 20, more than three months shy of his 21st birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotland Under-21 skipper has previously faced the media on several occasions, both at club level and on international duty, over the past couple of years and is already deemed one of the best “talkers” at Easter Road from a journalist’s perspective. Ordinarily, a 20-year-old might be protected from media duties at a time when the team’s manager had just been sacked following an abject start to the season, but Porteous is viewed as a safe pair of hands and the club had no qualms about allowing him to become one of the first players to speak publicly since Heckingbottom’s exit.

Having repelled what little St Johnstone could throw at Hibs on the pitch on Saturday, the centre-back was similarly assured in fielding the questions aimed at him afterwards. In a little over five minutes of enlightening post-match conversation, Porteous expressed “guilt” that the team had finally won in their first game without Heckingbottom and conveyed genuine respect and warmth towards the departed manager. Most impressively, however, he chose to go in and bat on behalf of a group of new signings who had been widely pilloried by pundits and supporters alike since arriving at the club in the summer. “It’s a lot of rubbish,” said Porteous, emphatically, when discussing the suggestion that the new players weren’t up to the required standard. The young centre-back took it upon himself to explain what he saw on the training ground that made him believe the likes of Christian Doidge, Joe Newell and Josh Vela are good players.

While Doidge and Newell could draw some comfort from their involvement in the McDiarmid Park triumph after a chastening start to their respective Hibs careers, Vela, who would have been at a low ebb after being left out of the squad altogether following a poor display against Celtic the previous weekend, will surely have appreciated the fact one of the players most respected by Hibs supporters had chosen to publicly fight his corner in such an impassioned manner.

Further highlighting his influence in the dressing-room, Porteous explained how he has been chatting to the summer recruitments to help them keep the criticism in context, while also explaining, as a boyhood supporter of the club, what is expected from a Hibs player.

Sympathy for his embattled team-mates was mixed with an acknowledgement of the fact the team had been falling short and that the fans - as a result - were entitled to be critical. While many players in their early 20s struggle can struggle to cope with the demands of those in the stands, Porteous already appears to have developed a mature outlook when it comes to the often intense dynamic between supporters and footballers.